North Mercer Board of Education sets candidate filing dates

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved payment for math award winners, took out a short-term loan, accepted a resignation, and employed an assistant basketball coach at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved paying $48.04 for the Millemon Math Award winners. There were 12 overall winners and five first-time winners.

The board took out a short-term loan on the district’s CD at Farmer’s Bank in the amount of $150,000.

It accepted the resignation of Miranda Zerbe as a salad bar attendant and the district is seeking a replacement. Nancy Claycomb was employed as the high school girls assistant basketball coach.

The board set board candidate filing dates for the April election. Candidates may file December 12th through January 16th during school hours. The office will be open January 16th until 5 o’clock. The seats held by Kirk Ellis and Chris Main are open for election.

The board also approved four policy updates from the Missouri Consultants for Education.

