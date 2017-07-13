North Mercer Board of Education approves technology improvements

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved technology improvements as well as the purchase and lease of buses at its meeting Monday evening.

Technology improvements include one to one assigned laptops for 10th through 12th grades, one to one Chromebooks for seventh through ninth grades, Chromebook carts for the elementary school, replacing a smartboard, and improving bandwidth.

The cost will come to $51,173.

The board approved the purchase of two school buses and the lease/purchase of three school buses. The district will go from contracted services to district-owned buses.

The board approved the A Plus Handbook, board of education goals, and offered a contract to Cheyenne Mendenhall as a paraprofessional.

It denied extending a tuition waiver for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board was informed the district’s initial assessed valuation increased by $480,602 to $17,530,460 for next school year.

The tax rate hearing will be the evening of August 14th at 5:45 prior to the regular meeting.

