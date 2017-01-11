North Mercer Board of Education approves calendar for 2017-18 school year

The North Mercer School Board approved the calendar for the 2017-2018 school year at its meeting last night.

The school year will start August 11th for teachers and August 16 for students.

The last day for students will be May 9th, 2018.

A committee was formed for the Proposition C campaign.

A preliminary plan has been established.

The committee will get out a letter and retrieve a list of registered voters.

The board voted unanimously during the executive session to offer the North Mercer superintendent a three-year contract.

The superintendent’s salary will be determined at a later date.

The North Mercer Foundation established five additional scholarships for 2017 graduating seniors.

