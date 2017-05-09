North Mercer Board of Education accepts resignations

The North Mercer R-3 School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of three faculty at its meeting Monday evening.

The resignations accepted include Tori Hague with Parents as Teachers, art teacher Jonnie Beavers, and cook Jeannie Miller.

The board approved the supplemental pay schedule and assigned roles.

It also approved the Missouri State High School Activities Association dead period from July 22nd through 30th as well as two policy updates from the Missouri Consultants for Education.

The board transferred $155,000 from Fund 1 to Fund 4 to purchase two buses and make a down payment on three others.

Millemon Math Award winners were announced and will be paid a total of $47.11.

Golf will not be offered next school year due to a lack of participation.

