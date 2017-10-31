North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to sponsor cleanup of Locust Creek Watershed

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, as well as the Missouri Departments of Transportation and Natural Resources, will sponsor a clean-up of the East Locust Creek Watershed that will serve the East Locust Creek Reservoir.

This year’s efforts will center largely in the area of the Village of Pollock, which stands at the headwaters of the reservoir.

The clean-up will be held the morning of November 4th from 8 o’clock to noon at the Pollock Community Center and will be followed by lunch.

Missouri DNR and the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will have displays at the Community Center and be on-hand to answer questions from the public.

Like this: Like Loading...