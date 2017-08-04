North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Trenton to hold parenting classes

North Central Missouri Mental Health Center

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Trenton will hold parenting classes starting next week.

The free classes will start Tuesday and be held each Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock through September 12th.

Topics covered will include parenting 101 and teaching self-control, infants and toddlers, handling misbehavior and focusing on children ages 5 to 10, children succeeding in school, decision making and focusing on teenagers, and building relationships.

Each class will consist of a video, handouts, and a discussion with certificates awarded upon completion.

Participants can attend all or some classes, however, childcare will not be provided.

You may call 660-359-4487 to register.

