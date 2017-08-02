North Central Missouri Fair Parade winners announced

There were more than 90 entries last evening for the 2017 North Central Missouri Fair Parade.

Among award winners: John Urich had the oldest car or truck driven in the parade with a 1931 Ford Model A pickup. Neil Peery had the oldest farm tractor with a 1933 F20 Farmall. Winning the award for best-restored tractor driven in the parade was the Wyant family with a 1955 200 Farmall. Harry Klinginsmith entered a 1937 Chevy which won the best-restored motor vehicle award.

Best business float entry was won by the Home Exchange Bank. North Missouri Livestock Auction had the best-matched team of horses. North Missouri Saddle Club had the largest number of horses and judged the best-dressed saddle club. Recognized as the best dress horse and riders were Lexi Gott and Aiden Paulis. Recognized as the oldest participants in the fair parade were Clara Meeker at 101 and Doctor Richard Owings at 94 years of age.

The North Central Missouri Fair Parade was broadcast live on KTTN-FM by Dave Burkeybile and Tucker Franklin.

Like this: Like Loading...