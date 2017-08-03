North Central Missouri Fair continues today with livestock and floriculture

The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton will continue today with livestock and floriculture.

Rabbit and poultry registration runs from 7 to 8 o’clock this morning, and the rabbit and poultry show will be at 9 o’clock. Sheep and goats arrive from 8 o’clock this morning until 8 o’clock tonight, and sheep and goat weigh in starts at 8 o’clock tonight.

Floriculture will arrive in the Rock Barn from 8:30 to 10:30 this morning.

The FFA cook shack will be open from 10 o’clock this morning until 10 o’clock tonight.

Dairy must arrive and be registered by noon with the dairy show starting at the Livestock Pavilion at 1 o’clock.

The Tuff Truck Competition will be at the grandstand at 7 o’clock tonight.

