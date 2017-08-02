North Central Missouri Fair announces winners in horticulture

There were 40 entries in the North Central Missouri Fair’s horticulture senior division this year.

Winners included Loretta Ray of Trenton, who had the most entries and received eight blue ribbons and one red.

Chelsea Sparks of Buckner received four blue ribbons and three red.

Brooklyn Ray of Trenton won two blues and one red.

Lana Seider of Independence received one blue and three red.

Caleb Ray of Trenton won one blue and two red.

Larry Stoops of Trenton received one blue ribbon, two red, and three white.

Kruz Ulberg of Trenton and Ada Fox of Galt each received one blue ribbon.

Kim Ray of Trenton received one red ribbon.

Kris Smith of Galt won three red ribbons and three whites.

Like this: Like Loading...