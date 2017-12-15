North Central Missouri Development Alliance is no-cost service to assist economic growth

Micah Landes began working as the North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director recently.

She says that the alliance is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization that was formed this spring. It is a countywide effort that offers confidential, no-cost service to recruit business, help existing companies expand, and empower community vitality.

Landes shared that the alliance is able to provide support through the support of local investors, the City of Trenton, and Grundy County. There are multiple opportunities to invest available for anyone interested in supporting the alliance’s efforts. She says that there are sponsorships from $100 and up, and the amount of money donated determines the number of advertisements that come with the sponsorship.

Landes expressed appreciation to Grundy County for pledging to contribute an equal amount, subject to budgets, to help get the alliance started in its first year. She also expressed her appreciation to the other businesses, organizations, and individuals who have invested in the North Central Missouri Development Alliance since it began in the spring.

She is available in her office located in the Alexander Building on the North Central Missouri College campus throughout the week during normal business hours. However, she mentions that if there is a need for a business, organization, or person, she can set up an appointment after hours.

Landes says the North Central Missouri Development Alliance uses a public/private partnership to economic development to make it a team effort and that the partnership is modeled off of other organizations in Missouri that it has worked well for.

The alliance listens to businesses, identifies their needs, matches resources, and follows through to encourage investment, job creation, and innovative business development.

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance Board of Directors is made up of ten members of local businesses, organizations, and leaders. Landes notes the alliance will help all sizes of businesses whether they are a start-up or established. She says she feels that already established businesses are assets to the community.

Landes shares that the future goals of the alliance expand into other areas of the region outside of Grundy County.

