North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director speaks at Trenton Rotary

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes spoke during the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Landes began her duties earlier this year and said she has been busy getting to know community leaders and identifying the priorities of the alliance.

She noted the alliance considers the community and economic development efforts for Grundy County to be a team and community effort and is excited to apply her skills and knowledge to address the community and economic needs of the county and Trenton.

Landes thanked Trenton, Grundy County, and the other investor partners who made the group a reality. She previously served as the Main Street Chillicothe Director where she focused on promotion, historic preservation, and economic vitality of downtown Chillicothe.

She summarized her accomplishments there, which included implementing wayfinding signage, the mural program, renovation of buildings resulting in new businesses and job creation, and being recognized by the state and federal Main Street programs.

Landes has also served as the Jamesport Community Developer.

