North Central Missouri College to host Legislative Forum

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton in Cross Hall Lobby on Thursday, November 30.

Thirteen legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with each attendee having opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Legislators and officials in attendance this day will be Representative Allen Andrews, Rachel Bauer, Chief of Staff for Senator Denny Hoskins, Representative Rusty Black, Brenna Duffy representing U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, Representative J. Eggleston, Matt Hasse representing U.S. Congressman Sam Graves, MCCA President Brian Millner, and Commissioner for Higher Education Zora Mulligan, Representative Dr. Jim Neeley, Harry Otto representing the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Representative Nate Walker.

Like this: Like Loading...