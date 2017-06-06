North Central Missouri College begins Summer hours

North Central Missouri College has started operating on summer hours through August 4.

For the next two months, office hours for the public will be Monday to Thursday 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Hours for the Academic Resource Center on the campus will be 7:30 am to 12:30 pm– also Monday through Thursday.

The college bookstore hours Monday through Thursday will be from 7:30 to 4:30.

Hours of operation for the Ketcham Community Center on Monday through Friday are from 5 o’clock each morning until 8 o’clock at night; then on Saturday, The KCC is open 8 am to 6 pm, and on Sunday afternoons from 1 to 6 o’clock.

