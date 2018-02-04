North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center to hold fundraiser

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton invites the public to a breakfast at the Applebee’s in Chillicothe.

The breakfast will be served the morning of February 10th from 8 to 10 o’clock. Attendees will receive three pancakes, two pieces of sausage or bacon, and a drink for $7. Kids plates will also be available, which will include one pancake, one piece of sausage or bacon, and a drink, for $3.50.  

All proceeds will go to help children that are victims of abuse.

Contact the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center at 660-359-2874 for more information.

