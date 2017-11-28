Non-emergency phone number outage effecting courthouse and law enforcement center

The non-emergency phone number is still not functioning at the Grundy County Courthouse and the law enforcement center. This includes the Trenton Police Department and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

The outage was first noticed yesterday morning and a technician from Windstream Communications is expected to be in Trenton to look into the problem but it may be Wednesday at the earliest according to Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard.

When the primary number of 359-4040 is called, the caller can hear it ring but it does not get answered as no one on the other end hears it.

The 911 phone service remains operational but local officials are asking it only be called for an actual emergency.

