No increase in sewer rates for Spickard residents

The sewer rates in Spickard will remain the same for the year.

The Spickard City Council voted against raising the rates at its meeting Thursday. Council members Alan Tharp, Betty Lee, and Maggie George voted against the measure.

Council member Janice Vandevender conducted the meeting, due to Mayor Jesse Richmond’s absence, and did not vote.

The three voting council members also approved changing the return check charge to $25 as well as an update to the water agreement paperwork with current amounts charged.

Maggie George’s and Betty Lee’s council positions will be up for election in April, George and Lee filled out paperwork to run again.

