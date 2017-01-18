No election to be held to fill Trenton R-9 Board of Education seats

With three candidates for three positions, the Trenton R-9 school district will not have an election in April.

Candidates who filed for a seat on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education are Doug Franklin, Brandon Gibler, and Corey Leeper.

Franklin and Gibler are seeking re-election. Leeper is seeking his first term while long time R-9 board member Kevin Bailey did not re-file.

Trenton school district will use a state law that saves the district election expense in not having a ballot for the April 4 voting. In states in part that school boards of education, which have an equal number of candidates file for open positions, do not have to hold an election since each is unopposed.

It’s expected Franklin, Gibler, and Leeper are to be sworn in for their three-year terms during the April 11 Trenton R-9 board of education meeting.

