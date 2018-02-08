Ninteen counties in Northwest Missouri attend Great Northwest Day in Jefferson City

Nineteen counties from Northwest Missouri came together to showcase the region during Great Northwest Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City this week.

Elected officials, government agencies, and members of the communities from the region spent two days networking, educating, and celebrating. More than 500 attended the event Wednesday evening.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes was a co-chair of the steering committee for Great Northwest Day. She reports Grundy County received the first place booth trophy during the event.

Like this: Like Loading...