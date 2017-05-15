Newtown-Harris to hold fundraiser basketball game

Newtown-Harris will hold an Alumni, Faculty, and Staff Basketball Game and Goodies Auction the evening of May 20th.

A free will donation supper starts at 5 o’clock with the menu to include chicken alfredo or spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, tea, and lemonade.

The basketball games start at 6 o’clock, and an auction will follow the games.

Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for students, and free for children five and younger.

All proceeds will go to fund Newtown-Harris Health Occupations Students of America’s trip to International Competition in Orlando, Florida.

Those interested in playing should contact Michelle McLaughlin at 660-373-1268 or the school at 660-794-2245.

