Newtown-Harris Board of Education sets meal prices, approves staff changes

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved meal prices at its meeting Monday night.

Elementary school breakfast will cost $1.40, and lunch will cost $2.05 with the High school breakfast costing $1.50, and lunch will to cost $2.25. The prices reflect a 10 cent increase from last school year.

The board approved Patty Stark as the district special education consultant as well as Staci Freeman as the Migratory and English as a Second Language Coordinator and also approved Sandy Busick, Ron Hall, and Linda Hague as regular route bus drivers as well as Jerry Kiger, Danny Busick, and Tim Tucker as substitutes.

The board approved the faculty, staff, and student handbooks, the computer usage policy, the Parents as Teachers program, and the Missouri Education Evaluation Model for all certified staff, the principal, and the superintendent.

Bob Conrad and Mark Higgins of Conrad and Higgins Auditing Firm reported the preliminary yearly audit report indicates Newtown-Harris as financially stable with an unrestricted fund balance of 30.73%. A final report will be made in October.

Professional Development Days for the district are August 21 and 22 and the district’s open house will be the night of August 21 from 6 to 8 o’clock.

The first day of school for Newtown-Harris will be August 23.

