Newtown-Harris Board of Education extends contract of Principal Dustin Freeman

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education voted Monday evening to extend the contract of kindergarten through 12th-grade Principal Dustin Freeman which will run through the 2018-2019 school year.

The board approved calendar changes, including makeup days missed for illness with district staff to vote on which days they would like to make up in February and March.

Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson reported she has been working on the 2018-2019 school calendar with staff members helping with its development. Johnson reported 30 surveillance cameras will be installed throughout the preschool, elementary, and high school.

She reported the 21st Century After School Grant has an average of more than 25 students attending daily. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities for the 21st Century Grant include the use of a 3D printer as well as activities focusing on critical thinking and problem-solving.

District insurance updates include a possible three to four percent increase for health insurance and the school will hold several activities for National FFA Week February 19th through 23rd.

A Lil Ag Expo will be held February 21st, and a Community Breakfast will be served the morning of February 23rd at 6 o’clock.

