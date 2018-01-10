Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves purchase of surveillance cameras

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education voted to purchase surveillance cameras at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Twenty-four surveillance cameras will be installed inside and outside the district facilities in the next month. The cameras will be purchased using Title Four federal funding.

The board approved a contract extension for Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson through the 2019-2020 school year. It reappointed Linda Hague as the school district liaison for foster care.

The board also adopted policies regarding student welfare and students in foster care as well as the admission of homeless students.

Seventh through 12th grade English instructor Andrea Luper talked about the process for creating the district newsletter and the use of a daily news feature called Hall Talk. Seventh through 12th grade Social Studies instructor Nathan Hopkins discussed his use of the educational site Kahoot! In helping students review for assessments.

Principal Dustin Freeman reported that the Professional Learning Committee will attend the Powerful Learning Conference later this month.

