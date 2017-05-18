Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves policies

The Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board approved a contract for propane at its latest meeting.

The contract with MFA Oil of Milan is for next school year.

The board also approved two teaching contracts for next school year.

Those are for Nate Hopkins for seventh through 12th-grade social studies and Dakota Ioanis for seventh through 12th-grade science.

Three policies were approved.

One said the board will annually adopt a school calendar with a minimum of 174 school days and 1,044 hours, and the school year will not generally begin more than 10 days prior to Labor Day.

Another policy said the Food Service Department is responsible for maintaining food charge records and for notifying the district’s accounting department of outstanding balances.

The third policy was an agreement for reporting third-degree assault to law enforcement.

The board approved the senior trip to Branson as well as summer help from Cheyenne Blanchard, Katie Blanchard, Amanda Tucker, Sam Rainey, and Kendra Johnson.

Like this: Like Loading...