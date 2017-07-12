Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves drug testing policy

The Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board approved a drug testing policy, an Early Childhood Special Education preschool, and a dairy bid at its meeting Monday night.

The board approved a new random drug testing policy for all ninth to 12th-grade students involved in extracurricular activities.

It approved a plan to implement an Early Childhood Special Education preschool, which would provide extra funding for the district. Full implementation will begin with the 2017-2018 school year.

The board approved Anderson-Erickson’s dairy bid.

The board approved of the Missouri Association of Rural Education membership as well as the Special Education Core Assurance/504 plan.

The board appointed counselor Staci Freeman as the drug testing coordinator and approved Superintendent Doctor Kim Johnson as the Title 9 compliance coordinator.

It also approved Colleena Johnson for a seventh to 12th-grade math position as well as Beth Williams for a fifth and sixth-grade position for 2017-2018.

The district’s tax rate hearing will be the evening of August 14th at 6:30.

