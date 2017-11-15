Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves coop agreement

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved a cooping agreement, a paraprofessional, 21st Century After School Grant teachers, and an audit at its meeting Monday evening.

Newtown-Harris will coop with Grundy County R-5 for the 2018-2020 school years in softball, baseball, and junior high basketball. High school basketball and varsity track will be held at Newtown-Harris.

The board approved of Caleb Fairley as a special education paraprofessional for the remainder of this school year. It named Stephanie Oaks and Ethan Stewart as 21st Century After School Grant teachers.

The 2016-2017 audit conducted by Conrad and Higgins, LLC was approved.

The board also approved several Missouri Consultants for Education policies, regulations, and forms. They dealt with student suicide awareness, an agreement for reporting third and fourth-degree assault, inoculations of students, participation for non-traditional students regarding Missouri High School Activities Association guidelines, procurement standards and federal contracts, retirement compensation, and due process in teacher termination cases.

The school board filing dates were set for December 12th through January 16th.

It was reported the 2017-2018 State Propane inspection took place, and the district had no violations.

