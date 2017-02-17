Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves 2017-2018 school calendar

The Newtown-Harris R-3 School Board approved the extension of Superintendent Kim Johnson’s contract through the 2018-2019 school year in its executive session Monday night.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the 2017-2018 school calendar; FFA, third through sixth grade, and senior trips; and district policies and regulations provided by Missouri Consultants for Education.

Fence panels to go around the generator behind the school will be purchased.

It was mentioned the school’s Future Farmers of America will provide a community breakfast the morning of February 24th from 6:30 to 8:30 to celebrate FFA Week is February 18th through 25th.

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Basketball Tournament will be March 6th through 8th.

The board discussed a possible three to five percent increase in health insurance premiums for next school year.

Preschool teacher Cathy Renner and kindergarten teacher Julie Tucker presented information about instructional strategies developmentally appropriate for their classrooms.

Renner and Tucker also talked about the preschool sledding party and kindergarten vocabulary development.

