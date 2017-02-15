New water plant, Cupola building among topics at Gallatin City Council meeting

Increased costs for construction of the new water plant was among topics for a Monday night city council meeting.

The city is expecting an increased cost of $14,500 due to having to use a new prevailing wage schedule for the project. The city of Gallatin will be responsible for the increased expense. The council authorized the mayor to sign a change order with the contractor, Ross Construction Company, for the increased cost of the water plant project.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher reported Ross Construction has cleared the brush from the water plant site and is currently digging out the backwash basins. It was noted a lot of rock has been removed from the site.

A discussion was held on the Cupola building in Gallatin.

Stonecypher stated the first priority will involve the roof and then an engineering evaluation. The aldermen requested Stonecypher reach out to previous cupola committee members for their interest in serving as the new sub-committee under the Friends of Gallatin, 501 C3 tax exempt organization.

Police Chief Mark Richards submitted a law enforcement activity report at Gallatin covering the first two weeks of February. Among the numbers are three assaults, three burglaries, thefts of a gun and other items, a fraud investigation, an animal cruelty report, and code enforcement.

