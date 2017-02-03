New scholarships available to area students this spring

New scholarships will be available to Trenton, Chillicothe, and Albany high school students this spring.

The Cara and Kipp McClellan family established the Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship in honor of their son who died in December 2015.

The family also established two scholarships for students pursuing careers in allied health and agriculture.

A minimum of $500 will be awarded to the scholarship recipients with the amount possibly increasing depending on the quality of applications.

Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 to be considered.

Interested students must complete an application and an essay of no more than 1,000 words on why they chose the field of study and what a college education means to them.

The Cara McClellan Agency of American Family Insurance also announced a $500 scholarship to a graduating Trenton High School senior who excels in school and community involvement through volunteering.

Students may use the scholarships at any college, university, or trade school.

Applications are available at the Trenton High School Counseling Office and the deadline is March 24.

Call Steve Maxey at 660-359-7244 for more information.

