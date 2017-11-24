New Cambria teen thrown from SUV in northeast Missouri crash

A teenager from New Cambria was injured when thrown out of an overturning vehicle yesterday in a northeast Missouri accident.

17-year-old Destiny Sloan-Clapp received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Authorities said she was northbound on Chariton County Route P when the sports utility vehicle went off the right side of the road, she over-corrected and drove off the opposite side. The SUV then returned to the road and ejected the driver.

The SUV was demolished in the accident at 10:45 Thursday morning, five miles south of New Cambria.

