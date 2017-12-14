Netflix: What’s coming to the service in January, 2018

Local News December 14, 2017December 14, 2017 KTTN News
Netflix Logo

It’s become one of the most well known and popular streaming services and coming up, Netflix customers can binge on The Godfather and Lethal Weapon film series in January, along with several Batman movies.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. 

 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in January:

January 1 
10,000 B.C. 
30 Days of Night 
Age of Shadows 
AlphaGo 
America’s Sweethearts 
Apollo 13 
Batman 
Batman & Robin 
Batman Begins 
Batman Forever 
Batman Returns 
Breakfast at Tiffany’s 
Bring It On 
Bring It On Again 
Bring It On: All or Nothing 
Bring It On: In It to Win It 
Caddyshack 
Chef & My Fridge: 2017 
Defiance 
Definitely, Maybe 
Eastsiders Season 3 
Furry Vengeance 
Glacé Season 1 – Netflix Original 
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 
King Kong 
Lethal Weapon 
Lethal Weapon 2 
Lethal Weapon 3 
Lethal Weapon 4 
License to Wed 
Like Water for Chocolate 
Love Actually 
Lovesick Season 3 – Netflix Original 
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story 
Marie Antoinette 
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World 
Midnight in Paris 
Monsters vs. Aliens 
National Treasure 
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming 
Stardust 
Strictly Ballroom 
The Dukes of Hazzard 
The Exorcism of Emily Rose 
The First Time 
The Godfather 
The Godfather: Part II 
The Godfather: Part III 
The Italian Job 
The Lovely Bones 
The Shawshank Redemption 
The Truman Show 
The Vault 
Training Day 
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable 
Troy 
Wedding Crashers 
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

January 2 
Mustang Island 
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 
Rent

January 5 
Before I Wake – Netflix Original 
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Netflix Original 
DEVILMAN crybaby Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Rotten – Netflix Original 

January 6 
Episodes Seasons 1-5 

January 8 
The Conjuring 

January 10 
47 Meters Down 
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up – Netflix Original 
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 
In the Deep 

January 12 
Colony Season 2 
Disjointed Part 2 – Netflix Original 
Somebody Feed Phil – Netflix Original 
The Man Who Would Be Polka King 
The Polka King – Netflix Original 
Tom Segura: Disgraceful – Netflix Original 

January 14 
Wild Hogs 

January 15 
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold 
Rehenes 
Unrest 

January 16 
Dallas Buyers Club 
Katt Williams: Great America – Netflix Original 
Rita Season 4 

January 17 
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show – Netflix Original 
Friday Night Tykes Season 4 

January 18 
Bad Day for the Cut 
Tiempos de guerra Season 1 – Netflix Original 

January 19 
Drug Lords Season 1 – Netflix Original 
Grace and Frankie Season 4 – Netflix Original 
The Open House – Netflix Original 
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1 – Netflix Original 

January 23 
Todd Glass: Act Happy – Netflix Original 

January 24 
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así – Netflix Original 

January 25 
Acts of Vengeance 

January 26 
A Futile and Stupid Gesture – Netflix Original 
Dirty Money – Netflix Original 
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! – Netflix Original 
Llama Llama Season 1 – Netflix Original 
One Day at a Time Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich – Netflix Original 
The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6 – Netflix Original 
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar – Netflix Original 

January 28 
El Ministerio del Tiempo Seasons 1-2 
El Ministerio del Tiempo Season 3 – Netflix Original 

January 29 
The Force 

January 30 
Babylon Berlin Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original 
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy 
Retribution Season 1 – Netflix Original 

January 31 
Disney-Pixar Cars 3 

Post Views: 7

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About KTTN News