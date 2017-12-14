Netflix: What’s coming to the service in January, 2018

It’s become one of the most well known and popular streaming services and coming up, Netflix customers can binge on The Godfather and Lethal Weapon film series in January, along with several Batman movies.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in January:

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé Season 1 – Netflix Original

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick Season 3 – Netflix Original

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake – Netflix Original

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Netflix Original

DEVILMAN crybaby Season 1 – Netflix Original

Rotten – Netflix Original

January 6

Episodes Seasons 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up – Netflix Original

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

January 12

Colony Season 2

Disjointed Part 2 – Netflix Original

Somebody Feed Phil – Netflix Original

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King – Netflix Original

Tom Segura: Disgraceful – Netflix Original

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America – Netflix Original

Rita Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show – Netflix Original

Friday Night Tykes Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra Season 1 – Netflix Original

January 19

Drug Lords Season 1 – Netflix Original

Grace and Frankie Season 4 – Netflix Original

The Open House – Netflix Original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1 – Netflix Original

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy – Netflix Original

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así – Netflix Original

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture – Netflix Original

Dirty Money – Netflix Original

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! – Netflix Original

Llama Llama Season 1 – Netflix Original

One Day at a Time Season 2 – Netflix Original

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich – Netflix Original

The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6 – Netflix Original

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar – Netflix Original

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo Season 3 – Netflix Original

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution Season 1 – Netflix Original

January 31

Disney-Pixar Cars 3

Like this: Like Loading...