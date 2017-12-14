Netflix: What’s coming to the service in January, 2018

It’s become one of the most well known and popular streaming services and coming up, Netflix customers can binge on The Godfather and Lethal Weapon film series in January, along with several Batman movies.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in January:
January 1
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé Season 1 – Netflix Original
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick Season 3 – Netflix Original
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
January 5
Before I Wake – Netflix Original
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – Netflix Original
DEVILMAN crybaby Season 1 – Netflix Original
Rotten – Netflix Original
January 6
Episodes Seasons 1-5
January 8
The Conjuring
January 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up – Netflix Original
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep
January 12
Colony Season 2
Disjointed Part 2 – Netflix Original
Somebody Feed Phil – Netflix Original
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King – Netflix Original
Tom Segura: Disgraceful – Netflix Original
January 14
Wild Hogs
January 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
January 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America – Netflix Original
Rita Season 4
January 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show – Netflix Original
Friday Night Tykes Season 4
January 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra Season 1 – Netflix Original
January 19
Drug Lords Season 1 – Netflix Original
Grace and Frankie Season 4 – Netflix Original
The Open House – Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1 – Netflix Original
January 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy – Netflix Original
January 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así – Netflix Original
January 25
Acts of Vengeance
January 26
A Futile and Stupid Gesture – Netflix Original
Dirty Money – Netflix Original
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! – Netflix Original
Llama Llama Season 1 – Netflix Original
One Day at a Time Season 2 – Netflix Original
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich – Netflix Original
The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6 – Netflix Original
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar – Netflix Original
January 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo Season 3 – Netflix Original
January 29
The Force
January 30
Babylon Berlin Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution Season 1 – Netflix Original
January 31
Disney-Pixar Cars 3