Neighborhood Assistance Program grant benefits downtown Trenton

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association sold the Neighborhood Assistance Program Tax grant credits it received several years ago and TDIA Vice President Cathie Smith describes the NAP grant and its outcome.

Trenton Downtown Improvement Association Secretary Sarah Maloney reviews the application for a low-interest loan.

Maloney says the NAP tax grant credit loans approved were used for various projects including improving infrastructure and building structures, new awnings and windows, tuck pointing brick facades, remodeling entrances, securing building functionality, and new apartments.

Maloney adds that the funds are available to new businesses and existing businesses wishing to expand.

