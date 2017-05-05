Need help with energy bills? Call Community Action Partnership

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri assists residents with paying their energy bills.

Energy Services Representative Kim Brashear says that the winter program will end May 31st.

She says the organization can still help residents who have a shutoff notice or have 20% or less in their propane tank.

Brashear says the summer program begins June 1st and can only be used for the past due electric bills in danger of disconnection.

She explains that if residents completed an application on or after October 1st and received assistance this winter, they do not have to fill out another application unless they moved.

Brashear says they should send the Community Action Partnership a copy of their shut off notice, have the electric or gas company send a copy of the shutoff notice, or have the propane company send over how much 200 gallons of propane would cost.

Brashear explains that money for the winter assistance program by the middle of February, but the warmer than usual weather for the area means they still have money.

Fax notices and forms to the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri at 660-359-6619 or 1-844-503-1872.

Call the office at 660-359-3907 or 1-855-290-8544 for more information.

