NCMC to make changes to college budget due to Governor’s state budget cuts

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will have to make changes to the college’s budget due to Governor Eric Greitens’s state budget cut of $11.9 million for Missouri community colleges.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver told the board at its meeting yesterday evening the budget cut will amount to about $212,000 in withholdings for North Central Missouri College over the next five months.

Klaver suggested several ways to make up the withholdings including a hiring freeze, travel plan changes, and possible tuition increases.

The Board of Trustees approved Agricultural Instructor Rustin Jumps’s purchase of cattle for Barton Farm for the price of $17,225.

The board also approved the fiscal year 2016 (from July 2015 to June 2016) audit report presented by KPM CPAs from Springfield, Missouri representative Matt Wallace.

Wallace reported the audit received a “clean opinion”.

The trustees approved a board policy manual change to update the wording on federal grants.

President Klaver presented a draft of the Strategic Plan for NCMC.

The plan draft outlines the college’s mission and vision as well as student success, enrollment growth, campus and community initiatives and goals to be rolled out in three to four years.

Klaver also informed the Board of Trustees that the enrollment head count for the Spring 2017 semester is 1,317. That is up about two and a half percent from the Spring 2016 semester and the number of credit hours for this semester is 13,218. That is down about four percent from last year at this time.

Klaver said he believes the four percent drop is due to the reduction in the number of credit hours required for NCMC’s nursing program.

The board heard reports from Development Director Teresa Cross on the NCMC’s revenues and expenses, Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley on student enrollment and what she expects to change for the country’s community colleges under U. S. President Donald Trump’s administration, and Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Sharon Weiser on the addition of several second eight-week classes for the Spring 2017 semester.

President Klaver reported he had attended Eric Greitens’s inauguration as governor earlier this month and Donald Trump’s inauguration as president Friday.

He said he was able to make rounds at the state capitol, attend a Missouri Community College Association breakfast, and talk to several state legislators during his time in Jefferson City for the governor’s inauguration.

Klaver told the Board of Trustees Senator Roy Blunt invited him to the presidential inauguration in Washington D. C.

The NCMC Board of Trustees went into executive session.

