NCMC to host Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization Conference

The Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton, Missouri will be one of the locations hosting the 2017 Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student (PAS) Organization Conference held on the NCMC campus.

On November 14, the track and weights will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on November 15 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Ketcham center will also have a large number of postsecondary agriculture students attending sessions and events at the Ketcham Center these days.

For questions regarding the Ketcham Community Center, please call 660-359-3948 x1450 or visit the NCMC website at www.ncmissouri.edu.

