NCMC to host Estate Planning Seminar

The North Central Missouri College Foundation will host its Sixth Annual Estate Planning Seminar next week.

The seminar will be held in Cross Hall 105 Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock.

Foundation Board of Directors, Certified Public Accountant Bruce Constant of the Lockridge and Constant Accounting Firm, and Attorney Allan Seidel of the Seidel, Havens, and Dennis Law Firm will share their tax and legal experience during the event.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served in the Cross Coffee Shop following the seminar.

RSVP for the seminar by Friday by calling the Foundation Office at 660-357-6415 or by emailing [email protected].

Anyone wanting specific questions or topics to be discussed should submit them to the Foundation Office prior to the event.

