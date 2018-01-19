NCMC to host annual Winter Warm-Up

The North Central Missouri College baseball team will host its annual Winter Warm-Up February 3rd.

The day will start with a clinic for high school and youth coaches to be held in Cross Hall on the NCMC campus in Trenton. Kansas City Royals’ Mike Arbuckle, Major League Baseball scout Jerry Lafferty, and William Jewell College Head Baseball Coach Mike Stockton will speak during the clinic. Current NCMC players will accompany signees from the 2018 recruiting class and sit in on clinic sessions as well as tour the campus.

A dinner will be served in the lower level of the First Baptist Church in Trenton at 6 o’clock the evening of February 3rd. Guests may arrive at 5:30 to visit and have an opportunity to purchase NCMC baseball apparel.

Mike Arbuckle and Jerry Lafferty will speak at the dinner, alumni will be recognized, and newly signed recruits will be introduced. The dinner costs $25 per plate. Winning tickets for the baseball fundraising raffle will be drawn at the dinner.

Raffle items include a Smart TV, a baseball signed by Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Junior, a Royals hat signed by Eric Hosmer, and other memorabilia from current and past Major League Baseball players.

Contact Coach Donnie Hillerman at 660-357-6412 for more information.

