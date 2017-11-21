NCMC students attend SMSTA convention

Two members of the North Central Missouri College’s SMSTA (Student Missouri State Teacher’s Association) organization, Kayla Hyer, and Taylor Swalley, recently attended the SMSTA State Convention in Columbia, Missouri.

Along with attending sessions and leadership activities, Taylor also served as a state representative for the organization and helped plan the annual SMSTA state meeting this year.

SMSTA is a pre-professional organization for education majors on Missouri college and university campuses. Members have opportunities for personal and professional growth, leadership development, and participation in professional development.

Like this: Like Loading...