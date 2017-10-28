NCMC Student Senate to sponsor blood drive

North Central Missouri College Student Senate in partner with American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on NCMC campus November 8, 2017, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the Alexander Student Center Meeting Room-lower level, 1204 Main Street. The drive is open to all students, staff and the public. No appointment is necessary but can be made by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consuming a low-fat meal before donating. Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible-every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for double red cell donations.

The American Red Cross shelters feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information visit www.redcross.org

