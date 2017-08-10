NCMC Hires Blue Springs man as Political Science Instructor

Dr. Sterling Recker from Blue Springs, Missouri has been hired as North Central Missouri College’s Political Science Instructor. Dr. Recker will begin as a full-time faculty member for the fall semester teaching Political Science and Sociology courses.

Dr. Recker comes from Southern Illinois University where he was an instructor in the Political Science Department. Before coming to NCMC, he also conducted research as a Field Operations Officer in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Dr. Recker has also been an instructor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Lindenwood University, St. Louis University, and Grantham University.

“I am excited to become part of the NCMC community. After only a few introductions to staff and faculty, it already feels like a great learning environment,” said Dr. Recker. “I look forward to getting to know my colleagues and students in the coming months.”

