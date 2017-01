North Central Missouri College will be closed on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This closing includes all buildings and offices at Main, Barton, Maryville, and Bethany campuses.

There will be no classes held on Monday, January 16th.

The Ketcham Community Center will have alternative hours on Monday, January 16th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...