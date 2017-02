The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will hold a retreat at the NCMC President’s Office in the Frey Administrative Center Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

The agenda includes discussion on 2017 spring withholds, the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget, and the school’s strategic plan.

NCMC Board of Trustees Clerk Vicki Weaver says the board does not expect to take action on any items.

