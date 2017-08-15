NCMC Board of Trustees to hold public hearing

North Central Missouri College will conduct in-service for all faculty and staff Thursday and Friday.

NCMC campus offices will have limited staff and services Thursday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Faculty will have limited availability both days.

The Ketcham Community Center will operate during regular hours both days.

Classes for NCMC’s fall semester start August 21.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate to be set by the college next week prior to the regular meeting. The tax levy hearing will be in the Frey Administrative Center the evening of August 22 at 5:15.

The proposed property tax rate totals $.3836 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The budgeted property tax revenues total $325,700 which includes the general fund, delinquent taxes, surtax, financial institution tax, and railroad and utility tax.

The assessed valuation of real estate and personal property is about $94,237,000, which is up almost $5,927,000 from last year.

Real estate action the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees took during the executive session of its last regular meeting has been fully executed.

The board took official action at the meeting held July 31st to lease a portion of a building located at 6503 North Belt Highway in Country Club, Missouri. It will be used to establish an extended campus.

The building is in Andrew County, which is within NCMC’s assigned service area.

Like this: Like Loading...