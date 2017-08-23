NCMC Board of Trustees meet with full agenda

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees set its tax levy rate and adjusted the college’s budget at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The tax levy rate for 2017 totals 38.36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation which is a decrease of 1.32 cents from last year’s 39.68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The levy would generate $361,494.60 in local tax revenue at a collection rate of 100%. The Missouri State Auditor recommended this year’s tax rate.

The board approved adjusting the 2017-2018 budget to include projected expenses and revenues for starting up the site in the Country Club as well as the additional withholding in state appropriations.

Projected expenses are estimated to be $395,132. Amended the fiscal year 2018 expenses total $10,300,714. Projected net revenues are estimated to be $171,387. Amended revenues total $10,006,623.

The additional withhold in state appropriations resulted in a reduction of $34,831 in projected state revenue. The previous fiscal year 2018 operational budget deficit was $206,212. The amended operation budget deficit is $294,091.

The board also approved a bid to purchase nursing totes as well as the renewal of MOBIUS services. The nursing totes with supplies will be purchased from Merridy’s Uniforms of Vidalia, Georgia. Each tote costs $131.80 with an additional $102.000 for 17 storage bags. The total cost to purchase totes for 118 students and the 17 storage bags will be $15,654.40. The totes will be purchased using Perkins funds.

The MOBIUS membership and assessment fees add up to $17,887.12. MOBIUS allows NCMC students to access 60 million items from libraries in Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas.

The board approved of several hirings.

The board approved Heather McCollum as the Interim Trio Director and to receive an additional $1,000 a month. Jason Browning of Trenton was hired as a custodian with a salary $10.11 per hour. Morgan Purdun of Princeton was hired as an Advisor and Career Services Coordinator with a salary of $12.01 per hour. The board hired Alexis Adams of Floral City, Florida as the Residence Life Coordinator and Assistant Women’s Softball Coach making $27,253 annually. Shona Kirkwood of Turney was hired for the Green Hills Head Start Hamilton Center Teacher position. The board also approved of a classified staff salary movement for Sarah Bonnett to receive $10.97 per hour instead of $10.32 per hour effective with the next pay period.

Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker reported Green Hills Head Start programs started Tuesday. She said there was a total of 31 abandoned applications as of two weeks ago. Of the 31, Hooker commented 13 moved from the area, 12 enrolled at another preschool, three had scheduling problems, two cannot be located, and one was staying at home another year. She reported Head Start received federal funds totaling $1,063,804.

Executive Assistant/Public Relations Director/Human Relations Director Kristi Harris discussed changes she has made to the HR department. She reported the main reasons employees leave NCMC are because of a new job and better pay, relocation, or retirement. Harris said she would like to see more of the hiring process and orientation move online.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre reported work continues on getting the behavioral health support program started.

Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported NCMC received more FAFSAs this year than last year.

President Lenny Klaver reported he has started a new incentive program where employees can submit their ideas to him. He added he will take whoever has the “best idea” to lunch. Linda Brown received the first “Best Idea Lunch” with Klaver noting her idea saved NCMC about $900.

Klaver reported Dean of Extended Campus Doctor Sharon Weiser’s office is located at the Andrew County site. Enrollment is up with Enrollment including dual credit headcount up 12.2%, and credit hours are up 6%. Enrollment excluding dual credit headcount is up 6.5%, and credit hours are up 3.9%.

Klaver gave an update on a new residence hall indicating the estimated cost would be about $22,000,000. He added that would be the most amount of money ever spent on a building for NCMC. Klaver said NCMC will wait longer before going further with the project.

An update on maintenance and custodial projects was also given and the board moved into an executive session.

