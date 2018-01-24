NCMC Board of Trustees meet with full agenda

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved paying for renovations at the North Belt Center at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The estimated renovation costs total $89,995, but the owner of the building NCMC is leasing has agreed to pay $25,000. That leaves NCMC with paying an estimated cost of $64,995. Chief Financial Officer Tyson Otto said the college received two billings totaling $45,018.75. This leaves an estimated nearly $20,000 ($19,976.25) to pay in the future.

The board approved the fiscal year 2017 annual audit with Otto noting it received a “clean” report.

An item regarding bids for a texting service that will integrate with NCMC’s student information system, PowerCampus, was tabled until next month’s meeting.

Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker reported Head Start received about 50% funding of federal funds for the fiscal year 2018. NCMC is scheduled to receive $57,597 for administrative costs associated with sponsoring the program. $1,054,213 of federal funds are intended for the budget period of February 1st, 2018 to January 31st, 2019.

Northwest Workforce Development Director Lisa Hostetler said she was not worried by the government shutdown because the fiscal year for Workforce Development runs from summer to summer.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported the governor’s proposed budget cuts higher education by seven point seven three percent. He called the cut “not good” and said higher education institutions continues “to get snubbed.” He said colleges have to do more with less each year.

Klaver also reported State Representative Allen Andrews sent an Appropriations Committee Survey to address budget cuts and student debt. Klaver said he and the NCMC Cabinet answered the questions. He noted he accepted a nomination for the North Junior College Athletic Association Presidents Commission.

Board Clerk Vicki Weaver announced NCMC will qualify for provisions of the Non-Election Law for the April 3rd election because the number of candidates who filed for office matches the number of positions to be filled.

Incumbents Rob Maloney and Don Dalrymple will take the Oath of Office, and the Board of Trustees will reorganize at the April meeting.

The board approved the resignations of Mathematics Chairperson/Instructor Lola Swint and Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Brooke McAtee. Swint will retire effective June 30th. McAtee’s resignation is effective February 28th. She accepted the position of Director of Nursing at Northwest Missouri State University.

The board approved Level 1 Nursing Instructor Korynn Skipper to be placed as Interim Director of the Practical Nursing Program as well as Level 1 Nursing personnel Kelly Claycomb to be placed as Interim Director of the Practical Nursing to Associate’s Degree in Nursing Program.

Executive Assistant Kristi Harris reported the Board of Nursing had already approved Skipper and Claycomb for the roles. Both will receive 45 contact hours of release time per semester for serving in the roles until a Dean of Nursing and Health Science is hired.

The Board of Trustees approved the new position of North Belt Center Site Assistant. The position was included in the budget.

Six adjunct instructors were approved for the North Belt Center. They include Joseph Barbosa of Savannah for History, Kristi Bailey of Savannah for Business, Lisa Doyle of Cosby and Kerri Spritzer of Savannah for Behavioral Health Support, Samantha Fidler of Guilford for English, and Teresa Swan of Agency for Mathematics.

Vice President for Student Affairs Tristan Londre reported the North Belt Center now has its own webpage, which can be accessed from NCMC’s main website. He said the spring offerings are now listed, and the summer offerings will be listed soon.

Residence Life Director Donnie Hillerman, Residence Life Coordinator Eric Penrod, and Residence Life Coordinator Alexis Adams presented a special board report. Hillerman reported Residence Life collaborates with Student Senate and other campus organizations for activities. Penrod said the activities held have learning objectives to help students become better individuals in general. Adams noted Residence Life tries to communicate with students in different ways.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley said the housing staff does a good job. She reported the minimum wage increase means students in work-study programs will be given fewer hours. Alley also reported NCMC’s enrollment is up 12% for year-to-year comparison. It is also up eight and a half percent in hours for year-to-year.

Alley said the college will participate in the Buckle Up, Phone Down program to encourage students to stop texting and driving. She mentioned Student Senate elections are this week.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees offered President Doctor Lenny Klaver a one-year extension on his employment contract after an executive session Tuesday evening.

His contract will be effective through June 30th, 2021 and Klaver’s compensation will be determined at the board’s February meeting.

