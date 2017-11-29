NCMC Board of Trustees hires 3, accepts 1 resignation

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the employment of three and one resignation at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board hired Kristina Hannon of Saint Joseph as an adjunct sociology instructor for the North Belt Center in Country Club to begin Spring 2018. The board also hired Ashley Stuedle of Cameron as a clinical adjunct instructor with a daily salary of $250.

The board approved the resignation of Northwest Workforce Development Board Program Operations Manager Miranda Callahan effective November 16 and hired Northwest Workforce Development Board Equal Opportunity Officer Brent Stevens to take Callahan’s position with an internal transfer date of December 1st. The Program Operations Manager position is a 12 month, full-time exempt staff with a salary of $38,159 annually.

The board also approved a board policy manual addition, changing the December meeting date, and the filing period for the April 3rd General Municipal Election. The board approved the addition of a policy for health and wellness involving control measures for the spread of illness and disease contamination.

The Board of Trustees will meet for next month’s meeting December 21st due to the regular meeting date falling during NCMC’s holiday break.

The candidate filing period for the board will be December 12th through January 16th. Candidates can file in Chief of Staff Kristi Harris’s office during regular business hours. Two members will be elected to the board in the April election. Board positions held by Don Dalrymple and Rob Maloney will expire.

English Instructor Linda Cowling and Mathematics Chairperson/Instructor Lola Swint presented information on co-requisite English and Math Initiative Learning Commons. They reported co-requisite and workshop courses reduce the chances of students dropping out.

Academic Resource Center Director Tina Totten reported that NCMC students use the ARC more than students on the national level. She said about 200 to 600 hours of tutoring takes place in the ARC per month.

Trio Director Janet Pultz presented information on the Student Support Services at NCMC noting there are 16 student tutors. SSS met all of its objective goals for last school year in the areas of persistence, good academic standing, graduation rate, and transfer rate. Pultz reported that SSS received $261,385 for the fiscal year 2017-2018, which was a 5.5% increase over the original grant award. It was the third year of a five-year grant cycle.

Library Services Director Beth Caldarello reported about 150 students visit the library daily.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the campus November 15th with Senator Dan Hegeman and Representative Rusty Black. Ashcroft has been invited to be NCMC’s spring commencement speaker.

Klaver said he and Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre visited Northwest Missouri State University Monday to meet with President Doctor John Jasinski and Provost Doctor Jamie Hooyman. They discussed new academic and administrative partnerships as well as planning an NCMC Day at a Bearcats basketball game for NCMC students interested in transferring.

Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Brooke McAtee presented an affiliation agreement between NCMC and Hillyard Technical Center in Saint Joseph to offer an Associate of Applied Science—Dental Hygiene Degree in Saint Joseph at Hillyard.

NCMC Student Senate President Katelyn Galloway and several Student Senate members talked about several of the Senate’s recent accomplishments.

