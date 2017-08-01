NCMC Board of Trustees busy with full agenda at Monday meeting

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple items at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved the Northwest Workforce Development Board budget with total budgeted revenues and expenses for the board of $422,287, which means there is no expected surplus or deficit.

Workforce Development Board Director Lisa Hostetler said this year’s budget had a 19% cut from last year and funds were rolled over from last year to use this year.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the purchase of athletic insurance, student information system maintenance, the continuation of utilization of Ebsco Information Services, and payment of Missouri Community College Association dues.

Athletic insurance will be through Dissinger Reed of Overland Park, Kansas at a cost of $23,487 which is an increase of $5,750 over last year.

The college’s student information system maintenance will be provided from Ellucian of Malvern, Pennsylvania at a cost of around $53,064. The maintenance is a yearly renewal, and information technology services will fund it.

Ebsco Information Services from Dallas, Texas provides NCMC students with accessibility to the Cumulative Index to Nursing and Health Sciences Literature with full-text database.

The Perkins budget for the Health Sciences division will cover the cost of $11,175.

Missouri Community College Association institutional dues cost $18,301.72 for July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018.

Bids and bills over $10,000 will require the approval of the Board of Trustees.

The board approved to set the annual levy hearing, refiling of NCMC’s Code of Ethics, catalog revisions, board policy revisions, and several resignations and hires. The levy hearing will be held the evening of August 22 at 5:15 with the regular August board meeting will immediately follow.

Board Clerk Vicki Weaver said the Ethics Commission did not recommend specific changes this year, so the Code of Ethics/Conflict of Interest Ordinance will be filed with the Commission as presented.

Revisions in this year’s catalog included changes in personnel, academic calendar, policies, and academic programs.

Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kirsten Alley said the changes made to the board policy manual make the policies easier to understand.

Resignations approved included those for Teacher Education Instructor Doctor Johannah Baugher, Development Director and NCMC Foundation Director Teresa Cross and Financial Aid Associate Director Ashlea Buntin.

Financial Aid Cashier/Representative Jordan Cox will transfer to the position of Financial Aid Representative. Executive Assistant Kristi Harris said this transfer will open the financial aid cashier/representative position.

Hires approved included Tristan Londre of Lee’s Summit as Vice President for Academic Affairs, Ashtyn Wilson of Maryville as Nurse Educator at the Maryville site, Eric Penrod of Trenton as a business department adjunct instructor, and Deborah Coleman of Marshall as a teacher education department adjunct instructor.

Harris said there are now five open positions.

Head Start Director Beverly Hooker reported there is currently a teacher opening in Hamilton and two cook openings. She said the Hamilton teacher opening could result in Hamilton having a late start this year.

Chief Information Officer Alan Barnett reported on improvements in NCMC’s information technology in the past 22 years. He said there was one employee in the department in 1995 and there are currently seven employees and one opening.

Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Sharon Weiser reported she attended the Blackboard Conference last week. She said the main topic discussed was security.

Weiser added that the conference also allowed her to learn about and learn how to use the tools available.

Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kirsten Alley reported she met with Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville about the academic recovery program, and Northwest was onboard. She predicts there will be higher retention numbers because of the recovery program.

Alley said she is also looking at providing learning disability testing for NCMC.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported that there will be campus forums on the days of the board of trustees meetings.

Monday’s forum focused on enrollment, retention, everyone’s job, and the strategic plan.

Klaver said NCMC has about 150 more applications than last year at this time. He noted that the college will hire about 10 more employees due to the removal of the hiring freeze.

The newly hired Vice President for Academic Affairs will begin August 14th.

Klaver added a kick-off picnic will be held at the Barton Farm Campus the evening of August 17 at 5 o’clock.

Board Clerk Vicki Weaver presented the year in review, which included board actions from the past year.

The board of trustees moved into an executive session.

