NCMC Board of Trustees approves health insurance plan

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the renewal of health insurance, an extension of audit services, and a fitness equipment lease at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The college’s health insurance will stay with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City next school year.

Chief Financial Officer Tyson Otto reported that the plan’s options include a $1,500 deductible preferred provider organization plan and a $2,500 deductible plan through Afforda Blue. There will no longer be a Buy-Up option.

All NCMC employees can have 100% of their health insurance paid with no monthly premium costs for employee coverage.

Otto said the new plan options represent a 1.5% increase over current budgeted costs.

KPM CPAs and Advisors of Springfield will continue to provide audit services for NCMC for three years. The cost will be $43,000 for fiscal year 2017, $44,200 for 2018, and $44,900 for 2019.

KPM has provided audit services to the college for the past four fiscal years.

NCMC will begin a five-year cardio fitness equipment lease with Second Wind based out of Des Moines, Iowa. Locked in monthly payments will be $1,196.99.

The lease with Second Wind would provide parts and labor as well as maintenance checks at no cost to the college. The number of exercise equipment pieces will be reduced from 16 to 14.

Ketcham Community Center Director Nate Gamet said he hopes the new equipment will be at the community center by July 1st.

The board also approved three Green Hills Head Start items.

The first was the child selection criteria for next school year. The selection criteria prioritize teen moms and lower-income families with older children who will enter public school first.

The second was the Public Complaint Policy and Internal Dispute Resolution Procedure.

The third was a change of scope application.

The application outlines the Head Start to Early Head Start conversion plan of 12 additional child enrollment slots for 27 total enrolled children.

The trustees approved President Lenny Klaver’s request for two special board meetings next month.

The board will meet to discuss long-range campus development in the Frey Administrative Building May 1st at noon as well as with the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors at the Barton Campus the evening of May 18th at 5:30.

Two resignations and one hire were approved.

The resignations were for History and National Government Instructor Damon Bach and Brookfield Head Start Center Teacher Brooke Niemeier-Allnutt.

Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Sharon Weiser announced that the state approved the fire science and behavioral health degree programs at NCMC.

Paraprofessional and substitute teacher programs will be eliminated.

Business management will change its name to business management essentials, and business technology will become business technology essentials.

Weiser also presented the Research Approval Guidelines to the board.

Northwest Workforce Development Board Executive Director Lisa Hostetler reported on Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding. The group received $1,661,012 for the 2016-2017 program year.

Hostetler said she expects funding to be drastically cut with the new federal budget. She said funds are allocated for federal, state, and local use, and Missouri Workforce Development operates on 3.7 to 4.2% of the state allocation.

The board spent about $325,000 from July 1st, 2015 to June 30th, 2016, and almost a third of the money went to NCMC.

The region’s 28-member board made up of a majority of business and industry oversees 18 counties, and it is the only board associated with a community college.

Most of the boards are their own 501 C3 entities.

The main Job Centers in Saint Joseph and Chillicothe and affiliate centers in Trenton and Maryville serve youth, adults, and dislocated workers.

Business and Corporate Relationships Director Jason Helton reported that he maintains about 10 agreements with technical schools and centers in the 16 county region. He said there is an interest in bring the skills training to Saint Joseph.

Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley announced that Katelyn Galloway has been named as Student Senate president. She reported that the financial aid office had received 1,291 FAFSA applications so far for the year.

She also reported that Wentworth Military Academy and College in Lexington will be closing, and NCMC is working to help students transfer to NCMC.

President Klaver talked about his involvement at Missouri Senate meetings in Jefferson City this week. He said it looks like the state budget cuts will not be as much as originally thought.

Klaver also congratulated the softball team for winning 30 games this season.

The board of trustees went into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

