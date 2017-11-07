NCMC Board of Trustees approves bid for laundry equipment and personnel transfer

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved a bid for laundry equipment, a personnel transfer, a new position, and offering the University of Missouri Extension office space in a special board meeting Tuesday.

The board approved the bid from Mid-States Services, LLC of Trenton for laundry equipment at a cost of $13,190. Mid-States was the lowest of four bids with the other three bids from Klinginsmith’s Home Center in Trenton.

The bid includes six Speed Queen commercial washers and four Speed Queen commercial dryers. The dryers will be stacked with two dryers per unit for a total of eight dryers.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported that the equipment will not be coin-operated, but there will be a fee for the students to use at will. The washers and dryers will be purchased with funds budgeted for housing: buildings and grounds.

The board approved Tocarra Williams of Trenton transferring from Trio Academic Advisor to Student Support Services Program Coordinator. Her salary will be $26,500 with an 11-month contract. Williams began her new position November 1. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris said the transfer leaves the Trio Academic Advisor position open.

The board approved a new mathematics instructor position to begin fall of 2018.

Harris reported the need for the position comes from the loss of two math instructor positions funded through the Missouri Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Workforce Innovations Network grant, which will expire before fall of 2018.

The new math instructor position will be a nine-month faculty position with a salary ranging from $30,572 to $46,279 depending on experience and education.

The board also approved offering the University of Missouri Extension space in Alexander Hall. President Lenny Klaver said there would be no rental fee because of the college partnership.

Missouri Community College Association President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Millner attended the special NCMC Board of Trustees meeting. He said he believed community colleges are moving in the right direction.

