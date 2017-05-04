NCMC Ag Club elects officers

North Central Missouri College’s AG Club/Postsecondary Agricultural Student Chapter elected its officers for next school year.

Those elected include President Colton Hargrave of Chillicothe, Secretary Macklaine Eugenio of Brazil, and four vice presidents: Justin Daniels of Unionville, Katelyn Galloway of Brookfield, Alex Neal of Boonville, and Austin Pulley of Guilford.

The mission of the National PAS Organization is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation.

