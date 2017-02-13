Native American artifact show scheduled for February 25

A show featuring arrowheads and Native American artifacts is slated for February 25 in Trenton.

There’s no charge to display items, and admission is free to the public to see the show.

The event is Saturday, February 25 from 7:30 until 7 o’clock in the evening at the Trenton Rock Barn.

The show previously was held January 14 but the number of exhibitors was lower than scheduled because of freezing rain that day.

Persons wishing to display items may contact Casey Trask, Zach Lee, or Bob Draper—all in Trenton.

